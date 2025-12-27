Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’ amid fog in parts of city

ByAheli Das
Updated on: Dec 27, 2025 11:17 am IST

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) said the air quality is likely to remain “very poor” until next week

Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor” on Saturday morning as a shallow to moderate fog enveloped parts of the city, and the minimum temperature of 7.6°C was a degree above normal. The maximum temperature was expected to be around 21-23°C. The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain in the same range for the next few days as a western disturbance influences the region.

The maximum temperature was expected to be around 21-23°C. (ANI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Sunday, warning people that moderate to dense fog might affect visibility in the early hours of the day.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 355 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Saturday, compared to 332 at 4pm on Friday. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi said the air quality is likely to remain “very poor” next week.

The visibility at Safdarjung dropped to 400m by 8:30am before improving to 500m by 9am. The visibility at Palam was at 800m at 8:30am.

