Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’; min temp degree below normal at 8.7°C

A haze of toxic pollutants hung over Delhi as the air quality remained “very poor” on Monday, and the minimum temperature continued to rise, settling a degree below normal at 8.7°C, compared to 8°C a day earlier. The minimum temperature has risen due to a western disturbance impacting the region. It was 6.8°C on Saturday, and a season low of 5.6°C on Friday. The minimum temperature was expected to remain in the same range until Wednesday. (PTI)

An increase in moisture led to partially cloudy skies, which trap heat at night and raise the minimum temperature. The minimum temperature was expected to remain in the same range until Wednesday. “It will remain between 8-11°C until Wednesday, before possibly hovering around 6-8°C on Thursday and Friday,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. He added that strong winds of 15-20 km per hour were expected briefly on Monday. “In the early hours or at night, wind speed again dips,” said the official.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 318 (very poor) was recorded at 8am on Monday, compared to 302 at 10am on Sunday, 308 at 4pm, and 317 by 8pm. On Saturday, the AQI was 330 (very poor).

Delhi’s air quality was expected remain “very poor” this week, with no significant change in meteorological conditions likely. It has largely stayed in “very poor” this season, with three back-to-back “severe” air days between November 11-13.