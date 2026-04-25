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Delhi's groundwater levels improve, records show higher recharge than use in 2025

Delhi recharged 0.38 bcm groundwater in 2024-25 and extracted 0.32 bcm. The extraction rate improved to 92.1% from over 100% last year.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:08 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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Delhi recharged more water than it extracted from the ground in 2025, showing a significant improvement in groundwater extraction with an extraction rate of 92.1%, according to the latest annual Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) report.

Delhi sees sharp improvement in groundwater levels.(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The report, dated November 2025 but uploaded recently, shows Delhi extracted 0.32 billion cubic metres (bcm) of groundwater in 2024-25 but was able to recharge 0.38 bcm back.

Delhi records net water gain

For context, Delhi’s extraction rate was 100.77% in 2023-24, 99.13% in 2022-23, and 98.16% in 2021-22. Groundwater extraction over 100% means more water is being extracted than recharged, while a lower rate indicates groundwater is being left unutilised and more is being recharged. The extraction rate was 101.4% in 2020-21 and an alarming 119.6% in 2017-18.

Improved extraction. (HT photos)

Of Delhi’s 34 tehsils, 13 were classified as “over-exploited” in 2023 and 15 in 2022.

The report further said 0.23 bcm was extracted by the residential sector, with 0.08 bcm extracted for irrigation. Recharge was segregated over monsoon and non-monsoon seasons, with 0.20 bcm recharged during the monsoon alone (June-September), while the remaining 0.18 bcm came in the non-monsoon months.

Overall, 0.12 bcm came from rainfall, with the remaining recharge attributed to other sources – including canals, surface water irrigation, groundwater irrigation, tanks, ponds, and water conservation structures such as rainwater harvesting pits.

Shashank Shekhar, assistant professor in the department of geology at Delhi University, said the drop in extraction rate is fairly positive and likely due to a combination of factors.

“It cannot be attributed to a good monsoon or ample rainfall alone. One requires suitable recharge structures to actually capture the rainfall, considering large parts of the city are also concretised. At the same time, there is a sustained push year-on-year to reduce illegal groundwater extraction by providing proper water connections to households,” Shekhar said, stating this will reflect positively in the years to come, with the groundwater table gradually starting to increase.

 
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