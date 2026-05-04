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Delhi's non-GST revenue tops revised estimates: Data

Initially budgeted at ₹750 cr, later revised to ₹850 cr, actual collections in the fiscal eventually reached ₹916.92 cr, achieving 107.87% of the estimate.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 08:38 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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The Delhi government’s revenue from non-Goods and Service Tax (GST) sources has exceeded revised estimates (RE) in the 2025–26 financial year, driven by strong contributions from stamp duty, excise and taxes on vehicles, according to data on actual collection shared by officials on Sunday.

Delhi's non-GST revenue tops revised estimates: Data

Initially budgeted at 750 crore and later revised to 850 crore, actual collections in the fiscal eventually reached 916.92 crore, achieving 107.87% of the revised estimate.

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Among the key contributors, stamp duty and registration fees – which includes land revenue –marginally surpassed targets. Against a budget estimate (BE) of 9,000 crore, collections stood at 9,119.72 crore, translating to 101.33% achievement. According to officials familiar with the matter, government has set a higher target of 11,000 crore for 2026–27, indicating confidence in sustained activity in the real estate sector.

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In contrast, revenue from state excise – primarily driven by liquor sales – registered robust growth. Against a RE of 6,000 crore, collections reached 6,206.69 crore, achieving 103.44% target. Taxes on vehicles also fared better with collection reaching 3,245.70 against RE of 3,200 crore.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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