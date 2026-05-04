The Delhi government’s revenue from non-Goods and Service Tax (GST) sources has exceeded revised estimates (RE) in the 2025–26 financial year, driven by strong contributions from stamp duty, excise and taxes on vehicles, according to data on actual collection shared by officials on Sunday. Delhi's non-GST revenue tops revised estimates: Data

Initially budgeted at ₹750 crore and later revised to ₹850 crore, actual collections in the fiscal eventually reached ₹916.92 crore, achieving 107.87% of the revised estimate.

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Among the key contributors, stamp duty and registration fees – which includes land revenue –marginally surpassed targets. Against a budget estimate (BE) of ₹9,000 crore, collections stood at ₹9,119.72 crore, translating to 101.33% achievement. According to officials familiar with the matter, government has set a higher target of ₹11,000 crore for 2026–27, indicating confidence in sustained activity in the real estate sector.

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However, broader tax collections presented a mixed picture. GST, which remains the backbone of Delhi’s revenue, fell short of expectations. Against a BE of ₹41,000 crore, the RE was lowered to ₹40,000 crore. Actual collections till March stood at ₹36,629.54 crore – 91.57% of the revised target. Officials attributed the shortfall to the two-slab GST structure implemented last September, possible moderation in consumption or compliance levels. Similarly, Value Added Tax (VAT) – largely dependent on fuel sales and items outside the GST regime – also underperformed. BE of ₹8,000 crore was revised downward to ₹7,500 crore, with actual collections at ₹7,148.52 crore – 95.31% of RE.

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In contrast, revenue from state excise – primarily driven by liquor sales – registered robust growth. Against a RE of ₹6,000 crore, collections reached ₹6,206.69 crore, achieving 103.44% target. Taxes on vehicles also fared better with collection reaching ₹3,245.70 against RE of ₹3,200 crore.