Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy murder: In new video, 60 seconds before brutal attack, Sahil seen with a man

Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday sent Sahil, the 20-year-old AC mechanic who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl - reportedly his ex-girlfriend - to death in outer Shahbad Dairy on Sunday, to two-day police custody.

In the new footage, Sahil is seen chatting with another youth for a few seconds right next to the spot where he allegedly killed the girl seconds later. (ANI)

In a chilling 90-second CCTV camera footage, Sahil could be purportedly seen pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 16 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

Now, a new CCTV camera footage has surfaced (which according to news agency ANI has been confirmed by the Delhi Police) in which Sahil can be seen walking in the narrow lane of the Shahbad Dairy area - merely 60 seconds before the gruesome crime that he allegedly committed on Sunday night.

Purchased knife from Haridwar

Sahil purchased the knife used in the murder from Haridwar on Friday, said the Delhi Police which is interrogating him.

The Delhi Police continues to question Sahil about the circumstances in which he purchased the knife, and whether he bought it with the sole purpose of killing the girl.

Police are yet to recover the knife allegedly used in killing her.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr -- his native place -- on Monday, about 18 hours after the murder that was caught on camera. He was brought from Bulandshahr overnight and produced before a court in Delhi on Tuesday, following which he was sent to two days in police custody, said a senior police officer.

Police said that the girl was breaking up her relationship with him which left him infuriated. The trigger for the killing was an argument between them on Thursday, said police.

