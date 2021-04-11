Delhi's situation worrying, 4th wave dangerous, says Kejriwal as Capital records over 10k new Covid-19 cases

Terming the present situation of Covid-19 in the Capital worrisome, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people to stay at home as much as possible, as the ongoing peak has surpassed the intensity of November 2020, with Delhi recording 10,732 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest spike in the Delhi's cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, as Delhi's single-day rise never crossed 10,000 before. On November 11, 2020, Delhi recorded 8,593 infections, which was the highest single-day spike in the Capital.

A day after the government imposed some fresh restrictions limiting the capacity of cinema halls, bars, restaurants, buses etc., Kejriwal said the government is not in favour of lockdown, but still imposed those restrictions as there was no other option. "I don't believe that lockdown is the solution. Lockdown can only slow down the spread of the infection. Governments should take resort to lockdown only when the health infrastructure is stressed," the CM said adding that Delhi has not yet reached the situation.

Delhi imposes new Covid-19 curbs. What allowed, what's not

"Do not get hospitalised if your case is not severe, if you can be treated in home isolation too. Delhi has the best home isolation facilities. We will send teams to your home. If you occupy a bed in a hospital which could have been used for a person whose condition is severe, then the health infrastructure comes under stress and none can say, Delhi may need lockdown then," Kejriwal said.

Quoting the 24-hour tally of fresh infections in the Capital, before the numbers are officially released, Kejriwal said, "In the last 24 hours, 10,732 cases have been recorded in the Capital. A day before, there were 7,900 cases. And the day before yesterday, the number was 8,521. So the fourth wave of the pandemic is more dangerous than the third wave in November," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal reiterated his request to the Centre to remove the present age restriction in the vaccination drive and said 65 per cent of patients in Delhi are aged below 45 years. "Then how can the virus be stalled if we vaccinate people above 45 years? Our vaccination drive should have been faster than the rate in which the infection is spreading," Kejriwal said.

On 37 doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital being infected, Kejriwal said, "Reinfection may take happen. Another incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh too. People are asking me whether the vaccine is effective at all. I have asked experts and I would say what they told me that vaccine won't make your condition serious. Even if you are re-infected, you won't die, you may not have to get admitted to the ICU. So, get vaccinated whenever the age restriction is lifted."

Delhi government is prepared to visit door-to-door to vaccinate all people of the Capital in three months if the Centre relaxes the restrictions, the Chief Minister said.



