Delhiwale: Confessions of a California-returned

Namit Arora is into reading, writing, travelling—so much so that he and his partner gave up their corporate career in California to travel and write about India, where they took up a place in Gurugram. Across the years, the couple have been to over a 100 destinations in 20 states on trains and buses but never on the plane, returning frequently to their “base camp” in DLF Phase 3. They would share their travelogues on their website and he even finished a book on Indian history based on his travels, which was ready to hit the world... just when the coronavirus hit the world last year. The book’s publication was postponed. It came out just now but he is still housebound. “Compared to so many others, the pandemic has been kind to me,” he says, chatting on WhatsApp video. “The worst it did was to induce prolonged mental state akin to cabin fever.”

In his 50s, he gamely answered the Proust Questionnaire series, in which folks from diverse backgrounds are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, so as to explore the lives and experiences of fellow citizens.

Your idea of misery or what would be your greatest misfortune?

Fatherhood

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Similar values, shared experiences, listening with empathy, forgiveness, rooting for each other

Your main fault

Being insensitive to others’ vulnerabilities at times

Your idea of happiness

Walking on a beach in south Goa

Where would you like to live?

Goa, London, Amsterdam, N. California

Your favourite bird

The Indian rose-ringed parakeet

Your favourite prose authors

BR Ambedkar, Romila Thapar, Perry Anderson, JM Coetzee, John Keay...

Your favourite heroes in fiction

Brás Cubas in The Posthumous Memoirs of Brás Cubas by Machado de Assis. Don Fabrizio in The Leopard by Giuseppe di Lampedusa

Your favourite heroines in fiction

Janie Crawford in Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston. Shanti in The Legend of Virinara by Usha Alexander

Your heroes/heroines in real life

Bilkis Bano, Harsh Mander, Bezwada Wilson, Rana Ayyub...

Your heroines in world history

Sojourner Truth, Savitribai Phule, Harriet Tubman, Simone de Beauvoir...

Your favourite food and drink

Chilly paneer with Cuba Libre

What do you hate the most?

Fakery, wilful ignorance, supremacism

The military event you admire the most

The Geneva Conventions, which established rules to make war more humane

The reform you admire the most

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with

Public speaking

Your motto in life

Know thyself

