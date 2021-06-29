Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delta Plus cases above 50 now, says govt; Punjab extends Covid-19 curbs
india news

Delta Plus cases above 50 now, says govt; Punjab extends Covid-19 curbs

The Delta Plus variant has been designated as ‘variant of concern’ by the government. The cases have been rising steadily, with the highest number recorded from Maharashtra.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:19 PM IST
A resident gets inoculated against Covid-19 with a dose of the Covishield, in Mumbai on Tuesday.(AFP Photo)

The government on Tuesday said that the number of Delta Plus variant cases in the country have gone above 50. The fast-spreading variant is a mutated form of Delta which emerged in India.

“A total of 51 Delta plus variant cases reported in India,” the officials of Union health ministry said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Punjab government has taken cognisance of the rising number of Delta Plus cases and extended the coronavirus restrictions till July 10. However, more relaxations such as opening of bars and pubs with 50 per cent capacity have been given.

The orders will come into effect from July 1, the state government said. The decision was taken after a high-level review meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Maharashtra government too has started preparing for the expected third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with the particular focus on protecting children. Maharashtra has the highest number of Delta Plus cases in the country.

The Delta Plus variant is an offshoot of the highly infectious Delta variant that caused a spike in cases in April and May which overwhelmed healthcare facilities, swamping crematoriums.

The variant shows more resistance to some vaccines and therapies generally used to treat Covid-19. India has already declared Delta Plus as ‘variant of concern’.

However, Niti Aayog member and Covid task force chief Dr VK Paul has said that there is no scientific data so far to establish that the new variant reduces vaccine efficacy.

"The so-called Delta plus variant exhibits an additional mutation in the Delta variant and since this is a new variant, scientific knowledge is still in the early stage,” he said on Monday.

Meanwhile, India’s daily fresh cases of Covid have come down from four lakhs during the peak of the second wave to around 50,000 in the past few days and the unlock process or lifting of restrictions is underway in many parts of the country.

On Tuesday, it further dropped to below 40,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delta plus coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch

Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP