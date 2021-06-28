Delta Plus variant case in Odisha: Man lists what helped him recover

A 62-year-old man in Odisha's Deogarh district, who contracted the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, has said a few things helped him recover from the coronavirus disease. The resident of Barkote block has said he beat Covid-19 in a little less than a month and that he stayed at home during the period. He also followed all advice that doctors gave him and which he said has helped him recover quickly.

"I experienced body ache and flu-like symptoms on April 23 and tested positive for the delta variant of the virus on April 26. I had taken the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on March 30," he told a local television channel, according to PTI. "It took me around 20-25 days to defeat the virus. Thankfully, I didn't have to visit the hospital," he added.

According to Deogarh's chief district medical officer (CDMO) MK Upadhaya, 81 people were diagnosed with the disease between April 10 and April 30 in the 62-year-old man's village. However, the man so far the only one detected with the mutated Delta Plus variant, which has been identified as a 'variant of concern' by the Centre, he said, according to PTI.

After the man contracted the Delta Plus variant, an epidemiology team was rushed to the village. "Only four of the 81 patients were hospitalised and the rest recovered at home. No death was reported from the village during this period," a member of the team was quoted as saying by PTI.

Dr Bijay Mohapatra, the director of health services, has said that the epidemiology team will further monitor his condition.

PTI also cited senior health officials as claiming that the first dose of Covishield might have helped the man put up a stronger fight against the Delta Plus variant, which experts say has increased transmissibility and bind easily to lungs.

Delta Plus was identified on June 11 and recently classified as a variant of concern by the Centre. The government has said that 51 cases of Delta Plus have been detected across 12 states so far, with Maharashtra reporting the maximum cases of this variant.