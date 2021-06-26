Delta plus variant cases do not indicate inception of third wave of Covid: ICMR expert

Focussing on the fears of the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the emergence of Delta Plus variant, the head of epidemiology department at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Samiran Panda on Saturday said only 49 cases of the variant have been reported from 10 states across the country. He said this does not indicate that the third wave of Covid has begun and calling it the onset of the third wave would be misleading, reported news agency ANI.

"So far, only 49 cases of Delta plus variant have been reported from 10 states. This doesn't indicate that the third wave of Covid has begun. Calling it the onset of the third wave would be misleading," ANI quoted Dr Panda as saying.

Reiterating the results of a study conducted by the ICMR in collaboration with the Imperial College of London, the head of epidemiology said that the third wave of the virus would not be as severe as the second wave. Large-scale vaccinations and Covid appropriate behaviour could play an important role in mitigating the impact of the waves, he said, adding that a study on the efficacy of vaccines against Delta Plus variant is underway, reported ANI.

"Third wave of Covid won't be as severe as the second wave. More vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour could play an important role in mitigating these waves. Study on vaccine effect on Delta plus variant of Covid is underway," Dr Panda told ANI.

The study, based on mathematical modelling analysis, showed that the new variant is unlikely to generate a new wave unless it results in a complete loss of immune protection from the previous infection.

Multiple cases of the Delta Plus variant have been detected in three states of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. The variant has also been traced in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to an ANI report.