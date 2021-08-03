Delta variant detected in 90% of samples in Kerala, reveals genome study

With Covid-19 cases showing no signs of plateauing in Kerala, the latest genome sequencing study has shown that the highly contagious Delta variant is playing havoc in many areas and its presence has been detected in nearly 90 per cent of the samples collected from the state during May to July.

When 835 samples were collected from the least affected to worst-affected areas randomly, the Delta variant was found in 735 samples, said the study jointly conducted by the Institute of Genomic and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi and the state health ministry. Samples were collected from almost all districts and the variant was detected widely in Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Except Wayanad, all other districts have shown an alarming presence of the variant in May end and June, it said. Malappuram still topped the pandemic chart in the country with over 3,500 daily average cases.

The study shows-- in March, the less contagious Alpha variant was widely prevalent in many districts but later the Delta variant took its place aggravating the situation. Dr Vinod Sacria, principal scientist at the (IGIB), said findings of the new study point to the need of intensifying virus-control measures and surveillance in the state.

Three variants-- Alpha, Kappa and Delta-- have been detected in the state and the presence of the highly-contagious last variant is a cause for concern, the study pointed out. Another study conducted by the health department with the help of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology also found that the Delta variant is dominating in the state. It also found in areas where the Delta variant dominates other variants were not found abundantly. “All studies point to the increased presence of the Delta variant. The next three weeks are crucial for the state,” said state health minister Veena George.

Kerala reported 13,984 cases on Monday with a test positivity rate of 10.93% tests were low (1,27, 903) due to weekend closure. It also clocked 118 deaths taking the total fatality to 16,955, according to the statistics released by the health ministry. The active caseload currently stands at 1,65,332. For almost a week, the state has been reporting nearly half of the total cases found in the country. The central team visiting the state met top officials of the health ministry on Monday.