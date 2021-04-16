Demanding immediate ban on gatherings, CPI(M) urges Centre to ensure Covid-19 protocol

Amid the continuing surge of Covid-19 cases in the country, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday urged the Centre to take strict measures in order to contain the increasing Covid-19 fatalities and overcome the shortages in health infrastructure in India.

Demanding an immediate ban on all types of mass gatherings, the CPI(M) asked the government to strictly regulate the implementation of protocol in the election meetings in the country.

While blaming the government of abstaining from their responsibility, CPI(M) also appealed to the government to arrange free special trains for all migrant workers so that they can get back to their homes with ease.

Stressing upon increasing vaccination, the CPI(M) further asked the government to release extra funds allocated under the PM Cares Fund to expand health facilities across the country.

Reiterating the demands of the Congress party where they had sought direct income support for the vulnerable groups of the country, the CPI(M) emphasized on the government that a monetary relief of ₹7500 per month should be provided to the poorer sections of society alongside free distribution of food grains.

Earlier in a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi, the interim chief of the Congress party Sonia Gandhi had sought an economic relief plan in which the government could transfer ₹6000 into every eligible citizen’s bank account.

Demanding an expansion of the MGNREGA programme, the CPI(M) also called upon the Prime Minister to start an urban guarantee programme at the earliest along with implementation of all these measures on a war footing.