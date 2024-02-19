Demands made for World Heritage Site status for Maner Khanquah and Dargah, said to be the oldest Sufi shrine in India

Bihar is dotted with several rare and ancient monuments but only two sites – the Mahabodhi temple at Bodh Gaya and the remains of Nalanda Mahavihara in Nalanda – are designated as World Heritage sites. Heritage enthusiasts and experts say the state deserves to have UNESCO Heritage Site status for many more monuments.

A new demand in this connection has been raised about the Maner Sharif Dargah in the Patna district. The site, which is located 30 kilometres west of the state capital, contains tombs of two major Sufi saints: Hazrat Sultan-Ul-Makhdoom Shaikh Yahya Maneri, the propagator of Sohrawardi Silsila (a school of thought in this context) of Sufism in the country and Hazrat Makhdoom Shah Daulat Maneri, the follower of Firdausia Silsila.

While Yahya Maneri’s tomb, known as Badi Dargah, was built in 1291, the tomb of Daulat Maneri, which is known as Chhoti Dargah, was constructed in 1616 by Ibrahim Khan Kakar, the governor of Bihar during the reign of Mughal king, Jehangir.

However, the Khanquah (place for spiritual practice and religious education) at the site is said to be the oldest Sufi centre in the country. Experts say that this Khanquah was set up by Hazrat Imam Mohammad Taj Faqueeh Qureshi Hashmi in the early 11th century, much before the Mughal rule in the country.

Before the upcoming 755th Urs (death anniversary) of Yahya Maneri — who is buried at the Badi Dargah — Hazrat Syedna Tariq Inayatullah Firdausi, the Sajjadanashin (head priest) and mutwali (trustee of a waqf) of Dargah and Khanquah in Maner Sharif has demanded that these sites be recommended for the UNESCO World Heritage status.

"At present, this monument is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). But it deserves a global status. We will request the state government to initiate steps for the ASI to make recommendations in this regard," the Sajjadanashin said.

"This Maner Sharif Khanquah is the first and the oldest institution of this kind in the entire Indian subcontinent. It was set up in the early 11th century by Hazrat Imam Mohammad Taj Faqueeh Quraishi Hashmi, the 11th descendant of Abu Darda bin Abdul Mutalib, the uncle of Prophet Mohammad,” head priest Enaitullah said.

“Taj Faqueeh Qureshi Hashmi was on a mission to propagate Sufism in the world. In due course, he arrived in our country and finally settled in Maner. Though after a few years, Taj Faqueeh Qureshi moved to Jerusalem for missionary work, he left behind his wife and three sons who were buried at Badi Dargah," Enaitullah added.

For centuries, the Khanquah played a vital role as a centre of socio-cultural and academic activities and even now, the Khanquah commands respect among people from every caste, class and creed, he added.

"Maner Sharif Khanquah is still a great centre of spiritualism and Sufism and promotes love and harmony between Hindus and Muslims. In May-June each year, we host the 'Sohbat Ka Mela', the three-day fair which is attended not only by the Muslims, but thousands of Hindus also turn up to offer chadars (sacred sheets) at the tombs of the Sufi saints," Enaitullah said.

Besides, the Maner Khanquah is also known for its rich library, the Sajjadanashin said. “In the collection of manuscripts here, there is also a copy of the manuscript of 'Padmavat' by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. It's written in the Persian Nashtaliq script," the Sajjadanashin said.

Bhairav Lal Das, convener, Patna Chapter, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said that the Khanquah used to draw Sufi saints, scholars and academicians from across the country.

"During the lifetime of the 17th century Sufi saint Hazrat Makhdoom Shah Daulat Maneri, the Khanquah was visited by Mughal emperor Akbar and the maharaja of Amber, Maan Singh. Even Tansen, the legendary classical vocalist and one of the navaratans of Akbar, is learnt to have recited some ragas at the Badi Dargaah," he added.

Prof Inteyaz Ahmad, a retired teacher from Patna University and expert on medieval history, said that the Khanquah and the mausoleum qualify for the UNESCO World Heritage Site status in every respect.

"Maner Khanquah is the oldest in eastern India while the tomb at Chhoti Dargah is one of the finest specimens of Mughal architecture in our country. The dome has intricate designs and its walls contain passages from the Quran," he said.

The historian said that the mausoleum, which has been created of the sandstone from Chunar, has great similarities with the structures developed by Akbar in Fatehpur Sikri.