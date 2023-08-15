Demography, democracy, diversity: PM Modi's message of 3 ‘D’s to ‘parivaarjan’

India has the strength of three 'D's -- demography, democracy and diversity, PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech 2023 from the ramparts of Red Fort. In his last Independence Day speech before the country goes to the election in 2024, PM Modi said the power of the three Ds will make India unstoppable. Addressing the countrymen as 'parivaarjan', PM Modi talked about Manipur crisis first and assured that the state and the centre are working together to ensure peace in the northeastern state. Delving into the history of India, and the years of slavery in the country, PM Modi said whoever attacked India plundered the country. "A small incident can change history. When 1,200 years ago, a small area was attacked in India, we did not know that it was the beginning of the centuries of enslavement. How adverse those years were!" PM Modi said.

Demography, democracy, diversity: PM Modi's '3-D' message

Calling demography, democracy and diversity the triveni that will fulfil every dream of India, PM Modi said, "I am speaking about the 1,000 years of history, because I believe we have arrived at a time when we are scripting the future of the coming 1,000 years."

PM Modi mentioned 'panch pran' that he spoke about in his last year's speech and said India is committed to fulfil its aspirations.

"Other countries are ageing. But India is at the peak of its youth. India has the highest number of the people below the age of 30 years. Crores of dreams, crores of resolutions," PM Modi said.

"Neither will we have to stop, nor will we have to live in doubts. This is a fortune that our young people have got," PM Modi said. "I went to Bali for G20. Every developed country was eager to know about India's digital, technological development. I told them that India's development has not been limited to Delhi, Mumbai, but they have reached all tier 1, tier 2 cities. These small cities of India can be smaller in size but not in aspiration," PM Modi said.

