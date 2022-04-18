Home / India News / ‘Denial of victims to be heard…’: SC on Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Top quotes
india news

‘Denial of victims to be heard…’: SC on Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Top quotes

The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and asked him to surrender in a week's time.
The October 3 last year violence in Lakhimpur Kheri had left eight persons dead, including four farmers, a local journalist, two BJP workers and a driver.&nbsp;(File)
The October 3 last year violence in Lakhimpur Kheri had left eight persons dead, including four farmers, a local journalist, two BJP workers and a driver. (File)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 02:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Allahabad High Court erroneously relied heavily on the FIR at the time of allowing Ashish Mishra’s bail petition in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case even as the charge sheet in the case had been filed, the Supreme Court on Monday said while cancelling the bail granted by the HC to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son.

A special bench of chief justice NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli held that the high court took into account irrelevant considerations and gave extra weightage to the contents of the FIR.

Here's what SC judges, who cancelled Ashish Mishra's bail, observed:

>The denial of victims to be heard and the tearing hurry shown by the high court merits the setting aside of bail order.

>FIR cannot be treated as an encyclopedia of events. Judicial precedents were ignored.

>The Allahabad High Court order is not sustainable.

>The victims have an unbridled right to participate in all proceedings, including bail hearings.

>It is not necessary to observe that the bail application of the accused should not be heard by the same judge... This aspect is better left to the chief justice of the high court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
lakhimpur kheri supreme court farmers protest + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out