Denied more wine, Irish woman abuses Air India crew

An Irish woman verbally abused the Air India crew on-board a London-Mumbai flight after she was allegedly refused more wine. The incident, wherein the drunk woman was seen hurling abuses at the visibly calm crew, was captured in a video.

“I am a f**king international lawyer.” “Rich Indian f**king money grabbing b**tard.” “You f**king stupid c**t. “I’m working for all your people. The f*****g Rohingyas, the f*****g people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don’t get any money for it, by the way. But you can’t give me a f*****g glass of wine, is that correct?” These were among the few abusive phrases, the woman, who claimed to be a lawyer used for the cabin crew.

The video which was made accessible on Wednesday has now gone viral on social media

The airline has, so far, not issued any statement with regard to the matter.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 14:28 IST