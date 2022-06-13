Denied phone to wish mom, boy hangs self in Bengaluru hostel

Mangaluru

A 14-year-old boy hanged himself in a school hostel in Hosakote of Bengaluru as the warden allegedly did not provide him a mobile phone to wish his mother on her birthday, police said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said the teen requested the warden for the mobile phone to let him call his mother up on her birthday (June 11) to wish her. But the warden reportedly did not hand over the phone. Besides, when the boy’s family members tried to contact him several times, they could not talk to him as he was not allowed to speak, the police said.

The boy was hurt by this, and he hanged himself before Saturday midnight after leaving a suicide note, they said.

Other students in the hostel found the boy dead on Sunday morning and informed the hostel management. The boy’s parents reached the hostel later in the day, the police said.

Further investigation is on, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 )