Dense fog recedes over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, says IMD | Top updates

The dense fog conditions that have blanketed parts of Northern India for the past few days have improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh due to western disturbances, news agency ANI cited the India Meteorological Department Thursday. However, dense fog continues to prevail over Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, according to the weather department. Meanwhile, 23 trains were reported to be running late in the Northern Railway region this morning amid bad weather conditions.

Top four weather updates:

>Delhi could be bracing for light rain on Thursday or Friday under the influence of a strong western disturbance affecting northwest India, the IMD said Wednesday.

>The air pollution level in the city in the morning was recorded in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board website.

>The MeT department has also predicted the minimum temperature in the city to remain around 7 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature would be around 20 degree Celsius.

>Snowfall will continue in some areas in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur for the next two days. "Snowfall in some areas in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, it'll continue for 3 days. Moderate snowfall in upper reaches while light to moderate rainfall/snowfall in other areas. Shimla to get light rainfall and there's less probability of snowfall," the IMD Shimla said.

(With agency inputs)

