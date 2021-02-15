Dense fog reported from Punjab; rainfall likely in Uttarakhand

Dense to very dense fog was recorded at many places in Punjab on Monday. There was shallow fog in Delhi.

Visibility was less than 25 m at Amritsar, Patiala and Ambala; less than 200 m at Ganganagar and Nalia; less than 500 m in Delhi (Safdarjung), Bareilly and Kailashahar.

Under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Uttarakhand during February 14 to 17.

Also Read | Minimum temperature dips at several places across Kashmir

Due to the influence of a trough in the lower level easterlies; light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada during February 17 to 18 and scattered rainfall over southern parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Maharashtra during February 16 to 28. Hailstorms are also likely over some parts of Vidarbha on February 17 and 18 and over Chhattisgarh on February 17.