Minimum temperature dips at several places across Kashmir

The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir decreased on Sunday and settled below the freezing point across the valley, officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius last night, down from the previous night's 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – recorded a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius –down from the previous night's minus 2 degrees Celsius, they said.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius – down from minus 2.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in the south, recorded minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, settled at minus 3 degrees Celsius last night – up from minus 3.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

The MET Office has said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir over the next week.