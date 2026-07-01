'Deplorable, not isolated': India condemns demolition of 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan's Farooqabad

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday strongly condemned the reported demolition of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan, calling it a “highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism” against a revered Sikh shrine.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Islamabad to investigate the incident, restore the damaged portions of the gurdwara, and ensure the safety and well-being of religious minorities. (Screengrab/HT)

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The gurdwara, located in Pakistan's Punjab province, was reportedly demolished on the night of June 24.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Islamabad to investigate the incident, restore the damaged portions of the gurdwara, and ensure the safety and well-being of religious minorities.

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‘Strongly condemn, highly deplorable’: MEA's remarks

“We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan," the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} "We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern". {{/usCountry}}

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The MEA said the incident was not an isolated one and reflected what it described as the continued targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan.

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‘Punish those responsible’

Calling for swift action, India urged Pakistan to identify and punish those responsible, rebuild the demolished sections of the gurdwara, and fulfil its obligations to safeguard minority communities.

“We call upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice. The demolished portions of the Gurdwara Sahib should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest”.

"Further, we urge the Government of Pakistan to discharge its obligations to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities and their places of worship, and put a decisive end to the prevailing environment of sectarian violence and religious intolerance in Pakistan.”

What happened?

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Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, located in Farooqabad in Pakistan's Punjab province, was reportedly demolished on the night of June 24, according to media reports, according to a report by Tribune.

The 125-year-old shrine holds historical significance as an important site associated with the Singh Sabha Movement, a Sikh reform movement that emerged in the late 19th century.

Following the incident, Sikh representatives in Pakistan accused the authorities of failing to take action. They claimed similar incidents had occurred in the past and demanded strict legal action against those responsible for the demolition.