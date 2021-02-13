‘Depressed over power bill’, farmer in Bihar’s Rohtas district ends life
- The farmer who had taken a power connection in 2010, had outstanding dues of ₹23,000.
A farmer who was said to be depressed over his electricity bill allegedly of died by suicide at his house in Naugain village of Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said on Friday.
Following the incident, one of his minor daughters, aged 14, consumed pesticide but was saved due to timely medical help.
The 48-year-old deceased had six daughters, two of whom are married.
“My husband was already worried about the marriage of the rest of our four daughters. He got depressed due to the huge electricity bill and took his own life,” his wife alleged in a petition to the police at the Darigaon police station.
Station House Officer (SHO) Umesh Kumar said, the farmer had a small piece of ancestral land on which he cultivated vegetables and used an electric pump set.
South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) executive engineer Prem Kumar Praveen said the farmer had taken a power connection in 2010.
“He had deposited ₹10,000 in 2014, ₹10,000 in 2020 and ₹5,000 in February first week and ₹23,000 in dues was left. But his connection was running. How can one end his life for this amount?” Praveen said.
Rohtas district magistrate Dharmendra Kumar said he has sought a detailed report from the executive engineer for further action.
