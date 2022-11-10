Dera Sacha Sauda follower killed in open daylight; Bhagwant Mann says, ‘No one allowed to disturb peace’

A follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, Pardeep Singh, was shot dead in Kotkapura in Punjab in the early hours on Thursday as five unidentified men opened fire on him as Pardeep was going to open his shop. Pardeep Kumar also known as Dodhi was accused of the theft of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann appealed for peace and said no one will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the state.

“Punjab is a peace-loving state where the mutual brotherhood of people is very strong..No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab. Strict instructions to the civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquility of the state,” Mann tweeted.

The killing has been caught in CCTV cameras of the area. The video show

Pardeep had a gunman who fired in retaliation and sustained injuries in the crossfire. Another shopkeeper also sustained bullet injuries.

“So far it appears there were five unidentified men involved in the murder. Police have started an investigation and trying to identify the assailants. We have got some leads and working on it. Following threat assessment, three gunmen were provided to Pardeep and one was with him when the incident took place while others were at his home,” Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said.

