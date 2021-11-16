Desperation to please voters: Sitaram Yechury on Purvanchal Expressway

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said that they are inaugurating projects in Uttar Pradesh in order to attract votes from the people of the poll-bound state.

“You see as the elections approach closer, more and more inaugurations, more and more foundation stone laying ceremonies are being done,” Yechury told news agency ANI.

He added that the saffron party is trying to attract people since it is “facing a great deal of discontent” among them.

Calling the inauguration of projects “desperation” on part of the BJP, Yechury said that people in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – both ruled by the BJP and going into polls next year — are “today dissatisfied” with the state governments.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 341km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district. “Those who’ve any doubt about the capabilities of Uttar Pradesh and its people should come to Sultanpur today to witness their strength,” he added at the event.

Targeting the opposition, Modi also said that the earlier governments in the state ignored the development of the eastern region of the state, and handed over the place to “mafiawaad” and poverty.

This came only days after Union home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh, which is the Lok Sabha constituency of Samajwadi Party chief and Uttar Pradesh’s leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav.

At this event too, which took place on November 13, Shah took a dig at the main opposition in the state, by praising chief minister Yogi Adityanath for ridding the region of “mosquitoes and mafia.”