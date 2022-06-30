Despite 'Agnipath' protests, 2.72 lakh potential 'Agniveers' so far: Air Force

The Indian Air Force has received 2.72 lakh registrations under the government's 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, the defence ministry said Thursday. The process - that began on June 24 - has also seen over 94,000 applications by Monday, news agency PTI reported.

"So far 2,72,000 potential Agniveers have registered themselves on agnipathvayu.cdac.in, thereby expressing intent to go through the selection process to join the Indian Air Force," A Bharat Bhushan Babu, the principal spokesperson of the defence ministry, tweeted.

"Last date for registration: July 5, 2022," he added.

The scheme was launched June 14 by defence minister Rajnath Singh but met with massive protests from opposition parties and armed forces aspirants, who slammed mandatory retirement for 75 per cent of all recruits after four years.

The protests turned violent across the country, with train stations and coaches torched and roads and buildings vandalised.

At least one death was reported - from Telangana.

Faced with protests and demands it be rolled back, the government threw its weight behind 'Agnipath', with top military officials, including the three service chiefs, explaining the details.

The government also responded, with union ministries and Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states promising to reserve jobs for the 75 per cent of released recruits, called 'Agniveers'.

On June 16 the government also increased the upper age limit for recruits (for 2022 only) from 21 to 23 years and also announced more measures, like preference for 'Agniveers' in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings on their retirement.

However, the armed forces have made it clear that those who wish to sign up under the 'Agnipath' scheme must pledge that they did not take part in arson or protests.

With input from PTI

