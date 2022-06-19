Home / India News / Will anti-Agnipath vandals be recruited to armed forces? Top official responds
india news

Will anti-Agnipath vandals be recruited to armed forces? Top official responds

Addressing a press conference, Lieutenant General Anil Puri said aspirants will have to give a written pledge they were not involved in violent protests against the initiative.
Lt General Anil Puri briefing the media on Sunday. (ANI)
Lt General Anil Puri briefing the media on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 03:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Addressing a press conference on the radical Agnipath military recruitment scheme amid protests in some states against it, a top army official, who was closely involved with the formulation of the policy, on Sunday said aspirants will have to give a written pledge they did not participate in violent protests against the plan.

Click here for live updates on anti-Agnipath protests

“The Indian Army's foundation lies in discipline. There's no space for arson or vandalism. Every individual will have to give a certificate they were not part of protests or vandalism. Police verification is mandatory, no one can join without it,” said Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
agnipath scheme indian armed forces
agnipath scheme indian armed forces
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out