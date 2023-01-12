Despite over 100 fatalities in a year, authorities yet to get rid of accident blackspots

LUCKNOW The recent accident at Avadh Crossing where a bus rammed into a stationary truck claiming the driver’s life has yet again highlighted the safety risk posed by black spots on crucial roads. According to data, 113 people have lost their lives in more than 680 accidents at black spots across U.P. in the last year. Despite this, no concrete steps have so far been taken to address the issue.

“Just releasing the list of black spots every year isn’t enough. We can get rid of black spots by making small changes like road widening, placing sign boards, rumble strips, creating dividers, and placing stop signs in accident-prone areas, among others,” said SK Jain, former chief engineer, Smart City, Lucknow.

Echoing the opinion, four-time corporator Girish Mishra said, “Experts should come up with design solutions before more lives are lost and engineers should find out the cause behind accidents. Not to forget, people should avoid drunk and rash driving. Police should keep a vigil to check cases of over-speeding and drunk driving.”

Major identified dark spots in Lucknow include -- Polytechnic Crossing, 1090 Crossing, Parag Crossing at Krishna Nagar, Summit Building crossing at Vibhuti Khand, Malhaur at Chinhat, Pakri Ka Pul on old VIP Road, Engineering College at Madiaon, Tadikhana Tiraha and Purnia Dhal Keshavnagar, Galla Mandi at Aliganj and Purnia Crossroads, Samesi at Nagaram, Agra Expressway at Para, Mavaiya at Alambagh, Bijnor crossing at Sarojini Nagar, Sahara State Road Tiraha at Jankipuram, Matiyari at Chinhat, Avadh Rotary crossing, Hajauri Deva crossing at Mohanlaganj, Sisendi road, Gosainganj Ahimamau crossing, and Shaheed Path.

What are black spots?

By definition, a black spot is a place where road traffic accidents have historically been concentrated. Unfortunately, Uttar Pradesh has many such spots. The government declares a particular point on roads, highways, and expressways a black spot when five road accidents are recorded at the same place within three years.