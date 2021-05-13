'Destruction of democracy': Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar after visiting areas hit by post-poll violence

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Sitalkuchi in the Cooch Behar district, where four people were killed in firing by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during fourth phase of assembly polls on April 10. The governor said that he is shocked to see condition in the area in the wake of post-poll violence.

"This is total collapse of rule of law. I could have never imagined this. I have seen the fear of Police in the eyes of the people, they are scared to go to Police, their houses were looted. I'm really shocked, this is destruction of democracy," news agency ANI quoted Dhankar as saying.

"People have left their houses and are living in jungles. Women tell me, that they (goons) will come there once again and there is such failure of security before the governor. I'm shocked at it. I can imagine what the people here must be going through," he added.

ANI also showed visuals where Dhankar was shown black flags by people during his visit. He also met the family members of those killed in the viol

The governor is visiting the areas where violence took place after the counting of votes on May 2. On Saturday, he had expressed displeasure at not being updated on the law and order situation in the state with regard to post-poll violence by the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP).

West Bengal was rocked by large scale violence after the bitterly fought state elections. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that 16 people of different political parties lost their lives in clashes after the end of the polls. A four-member team of the Union home ministry, tasked with looking into reasons for the post-poll violence in Bengal, had met Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan.

The four-member team had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on May 7 to assess the ground situation.

A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered the West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken.

