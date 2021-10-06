Detained Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda allowed to take stroll in Sitapur

Congress Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda, who was detained in Sitapur along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday while they were on their way to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri, was allowed to step out briefly under police watch on Tuesday. He took a stroll around the Sitapur’s cantonment area as police officers accompanied him.

“After two days in custody, today I was finally allowed to walk for half an hour inside the cantonment in the evening. The only condition was that policemen would accompany me with every step,” Hooda tweeted on Tuesday night. He also posted a video showing himself along with two police officers.

Hooda and Priyanka Gandhi were among the Congress leaders detained as they were en route to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the people killed in the violence there. The violence was triggered after a car ran over a group of protesting farmers.