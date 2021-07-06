Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Dextrodiwas: PM Modi 'names' day after doctor on her birthday
Dextrodiwas: PM Modi 'names' day after doctor on her birthday

A Twitter user who goes by the username Dextrocardiac1 received the message from the Prime Minister.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 06:29 PM IST
PM Modi sent birthday wishes to a doctor on Tuesday, (ANI)

A doctor’s wish to receive a birthday greeting from the Prime Minister came true on Tuesday as Narendra Modi wished her on Twitter.

A Twitter user who goes by the username Dextrocardiac1 received the message from the Prime Minister after the doctor asked another Twitter user whose handle the Prime Minister follows to ask him to wish her on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday...or as you are describing it - Dextrodiwas... :). Have a great year ahead,” PM Modi quoted the tweet of Dextrocardiac1 in his post. The Twitter conversation began when the founder of the website ‘The Frustrated Indian’ wished the Twitter user Dextrocardiac1 and used the term Dextrodiwas - coining a term for the person’s birthday.

“Thank you Ajit. Dextrodiwas par please ask pm to wish me as you (he) follows you both,” Dextrocardiac replied, whose response was quickly noticed by PM Modi. PM Modi, too, used the term and wished the medical professional a great year ahead.

Following the birthday wish, Dextrocardiac1 thanked PM Modi by saying that they are ‘the luckiest person alive’. “I'm the luckiest human alive, guys,” Dextrocardiac1 tweeted. The tweet by the Prime Minister garnered 1,584 retweets, 323 quote tweets and more than 11,000 likes. Ajit Datta who was the first to wish the doctor also responded, “Thank you so much PM @narendramodi. Humbled, honoured and happy.”

