DGCA comes up with rules for ground handling agencies for first time

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has come up with rules for the first time specifying the training and competency requirements for ground personnel for safe operations and to strengthen the oversight mechanism. DGCA said the ground handling staff plays a pivotal role in safe and efficient ground airport operations. (HT PHOTO)

In a statement, DGCA said the rules to be implemented over six months were published on July 8. “The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section 4 Series X Part II, on 8th July 2024 prescribing the framework for safe operations...[of ground handling agencies] after an extensive consultation process with all stakeholders,” the statement said. “The implementation of this CAR will standardise the requirements across the ground handling agencies [and] strengthen the oversight mechanism.”

The DGCA said the ground handling staff plays a pivotal role in safe and efficient ground operations at the airports. “The robust safety mechanism to be implemented prospectively by the ground handling service providers (GHSPs) would help in prevention and mitigation of ground incidents at the airport thereby enhancing the quality of services rendered in safety-sensitive functions.”

The DGCA cited the “phenomenal growth of aircraft movements, the corresponding increase in complexity of ground operations and proliferation of third-party ground handling services” and said it has become imperative to establish safety standards. It added ground handling has hitherto been uncovered under any existing regulations and that the rules have been formulated given the growing airport ecosystem.

The DGCA acknowledged the importance of the ground handling staff at airports. It added ground handling agencies are a critical element of the airport aviation ecosystem. “The safety, efficiency, and reliability of flight operations, in turn, are dependent on the safe and efficacious functioning of Ground Handling Agencies,” it said.