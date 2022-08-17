Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / DGCA imposes fine on 5 helicopter operators from Kedarnath

DGCA imposes fine on 5 helicopter operators from Kedarnath

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 04:56 AM IST
The action was taken over irregularities in flying records of each operator, officials said.
Video grab of a helicopter making an uncontrolled hard landing at the Kedarnath helipad on May 30. (ANI Twitter)
ByNeha Tripathi

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of 5 lakh each on five helicopter operators ferrying pilgrims to Kedarnath shrine over irregularities in flying records, officials said.

DGCA also suspended officials of two other operators for three months over violation of safety regulations, they added.

The irregularities and violations came to light during an audit conducted in June, days after a chopper ferrying pilgrims to the high-altitude shrine made a hard landing on May 30. “The director general of DGCA formed a team for spot check of the choppers involved in shuttle operations in Kedarnath,” an official in Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said. “On June 7 and 8, the team conducted a spot check in which serious violations came to light, prompting it to hold a detailed audit of all operators undertaking the shuttle operations,” the official added.

Five operators were found not maintaining proper flying records in their technical log books during the audit conducted between June 13 and 16, Arun Kumar, DGCA director general, said. Two others were found violating provisions of the joint standard operating procedure. DGCA did not disclose names of the operators

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dgca kedarnath
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP