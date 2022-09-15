DGCA resumes breath analyser tests for crew

The directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has ordered resumption of mandatory breath analyser (BA) tests for flight crews from October 15. The tests were discontinued in March with an aim to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The aviation regulator’s order, issued on Wednesday, said, “in view of reducing trend of Covid-19 cases and increase in volume of air traffic as a result of resumption of normal operations and also in view of dispensation granted by Hon’ble High Court of Delhi order, the guidelines issued by the DGCA vide Order dated 29.03.2022 have been reviewed and it has been decided to restore the CAR Section-5, Series-F, Part-Ill w.e.f. 15.10.2022, with conditions.”

The BA test is carried out on each airline crew member before a flight to check for the presence of alcohol. According to civil aviation rules (CAR), crew members are not permitted to consume alcohol at least 12 hours before departure.

According to the DGCA’s Wednesday order, the test will have to be carried out in an open area that is covered by close circuit TV (CCTV) cameras.

The regulator also said that the doctor /paramedic/ EMT/nurse conducting the test will examine crew members for symptoms of Covid-19 before carrying out the BA test. It clarified that if a person is detected with Covid-19 symptoms, he/ she will be exempted from the BA test and removed from duty.

Such people will undergo the required examination and will return to duty only after they are declared fit, the regulator said, adding that records of such cases will have to be maintained.

“Such cases will not be treated as missed BA cases,” the order added.

The person carrying out the test and undergoing the test should ensure hygienic conditions and the doctor /paramedic/EMT/nurse should take a Rapid Antigen Test or any other Covid-19 test, as approved by the respective state government, prior to joining duty for BA testing.

“Before every use, the BA equipment should be sanitized using UV sterilizers,” the order stated, adding that the integrity and sanitary condition of BA tubes/ mouthpiece should be maintained.

‘During intervening period i.e. from the date of issue of this order and till 14.10.2022 (immediately before the date of complete restoration of CAR Section 5 Series F Part-Ill) all the conditions as laid down in the DGCA order of even reference dated 29.03.2022 will remain in force except wearing of PPE by the medical staff involved to conduct the BA test and related to conduct of only six BA tests in an hour These two conditions shall stand dispensed w.e.f. the date of issue of this order,” the order concluded.