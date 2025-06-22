DGCA threatens to suspend Air India license over 'repeated violations'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned that it may suspend or withdraw Air India’s license after ordering the airline to remove three staffers from crucial operational roles over “repeated and serious violations” related to pilot duty scheduling and oversight. Earlier in the day, a Delhi-bound 787-8 Dreamliner was returned to its origin Hong Kong airport after a suspected technical issue.(X/@Aviationa2z)

As reported by Hindustan Times earlier, DGCA ordered an immediate removal of Choorah Singh, divisional vice president of the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC); Pinky Mittal, chief manager-DOPS, crew scheduling; and Payal Arora, crew scheduling-planning from all roles related to crew scheduling and rostering.

The regulatory body cited “systemic failures in crew scheduling, compliance monitoring, and internal accountability” for its swift action.

In its June 20 enforcement order, the DGCA highlighted “systemic errors”, saying, “Of particular concern is the absence of strict disciplinary measures against key officials directly responsible for these operational lapses. These officials have been involved in serious and repeated lapses.”

The regulator issued stern warning that “any future violation of crew scheduling norms, licensing, or flight time limitations detected in any post-audit or inspection, will attract strict enforcement action, including but not limited to penalties, license suspension, or withdrawal of operator permissions as applicable.”

Air India has come under growing scrutiny after the June 12 crash of its London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and at least 30 on the ground. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is probing the crash.

While the DGCA did not directly link its latest enforcement action to the crash, documents seen by HT suggest that the regulator is stepping up scrutiny of the airline.

Air India responds

Air India said it has complied with the DGCA directive and removed the three officials named in the order

“In the interim, the company’s chief operations officer will provide direct oversight to the IOCC,” the airline said in a statement. “Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices.”