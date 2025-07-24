Search
Thu, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

DGCA took punitive action against Air India Express for not following airworthiness rules: Minister

ANI |
Updated on: Jul 24, 2025 09:02 pm IST

The DGCA conducts both planned and surprise inspections of airlines and maintenance organisations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took punitive action against senior officials of Air India Express for failing to comply with an airworthiness directive, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The DGCA acted against the Air India Express' Continuing Maintenance Manager, Quality Manager, and Accountable Manager under its Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual.(File/Reuters)
The DGCA acted against the Air India Express' Continuing Maintenance Manager, Quality Manager, and Accountable Manager under its Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual.(File/Reuters)

In a written reply, Mohol said, "During a surveillance inspection of Air India Express by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), it was found that Air India Express had not complied with the EASA Airworthiness Directive on the engines installed on the Airbus A320 aircraft."

The DGCA acted against the airline's Continuing Maintenance Manager, Quality Manager, and Accountable Manager under its Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual.

The Quality Manager's approval was cancelled. The Continuing Maintenance Manager was issued a warning letter and fined 1.5 lakh. The Accountable Manager was fined 30 lakh.

The DGCA conducts both planned and surprise inspections of airlines and maintenance organisations. These include routine and periodic audits, spot checks, night surveillance, and ramp inspections.

The regulator also publishes an Annual Surveillance Plan on its website every year, which outlines its audit and inspection schedule as per its Regulatory Audit Procedure Manual.

Mohol added that it is the responsibility of each airline to follow Service Bulletins and Airworthiness Directives issued by the aircraft's country of design or manufacture to ensure the aircraft remains safe and airworthy.(ANI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / DGCA took punitive action against Air India Express for not following airworthiness rules: Minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On