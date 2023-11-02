DGCA wants CBI, ED to probe graft charges against official

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday approached the civil aviation ministry to transfer a case of bribery, involving one of its officials, to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), people aware of the matter said.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) (Representative Photo)

The move comes after the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) and the aviation regulator, on Wednesday, received another anonymous email making allegations of corruption against its former director of flight training, Captain Anil Gill, who was last week reassigned to the aerosports department.

HT tried to reach out to DGCA and MoCA for a response but did not get one immediately.

Officials aware of the matter said the case was likely to be handed over to the central investigating agencies for further probe.

