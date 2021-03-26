Home / India News / PM Modi likely to inaugurate new train service between Dhaka and Jalpaiguri: All you need to know
india news

PM Modi likely to inaugurate new train service between Dhaka and Jalpaiguri: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Bangladesh today to take part in celebrations marking 50 years of its independence. This will be PM Modi's first international visit in 15 months.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:33 AM IST
The two countries currently have five rail links between them. Seen here is the launch of Haldibari-Chilahati link last year. (NF Railway)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Thursday, his first international visit in 15 months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

PM Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, will participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26. It also coincides with the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The neighbouring country has been celebrating the occasions with a 10-day series of events which started on March 17.

Here is everything you need to know about the new train service between the two countries:

  • The two leaders are also likely to introduce a direct passenger train service between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
  • This will be the third passenger train after Maitree Express and Bandhan Express, running between the two neighbouring countries.
  • The bi-weekly train will have 10 coaches. It is expected to give a boost to tourism in both the countries.
  • The train will take nine hours to travel from Dhaka to Siliguri.
  • Last year, the two countries resumed operations on the Haldibari-Chilahati route that after a gap of over 55 years.
  • The four other rail links that exist between the two countries are Petrapole-Benapole, Gede-Darshana, Singhabad-Rohanpur and Radhikapur-Birol.
  • Shahidul Islam, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) in Bangladesh's Paksey, said earlier this month that their government is also planning to start railway services with Nepal and Bhutan in the near future, according to news agency ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SC flags army’s structure that discriminates against women officers: Key points

India’s second Covid wave may be worse than the first: Key points

Active cases of Covid-19 cross 4 lakh mark, up by 52,000 in 2 days

NIA recreates scene of Mansukh Hiran murder; to confront Sachin Vaze today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india bangladesh narendra modi pm modi
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP