PM Modi likely to inaugurate new train service between Dhaka and Jalpaiguri: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Thursday, his first international visit in 15 months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

PM Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, will participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26. It also coincides with the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The neighbouring country has been celebrating the occasions with a 10-day series of events which started on March 17.

Here is everything you need to know about the new train service between the two countries:

The two leaders are also likely to introduce a direct passenger train service between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

This will be the third passenger train after Maitree Express and Bandhan Express, running between the two neighbouring countries.

The bi-weekly train will have 10 coaches. It is expected to give a boost to tourism in both the countries.

The train will take nine hours to travel from Dhaka to Siliguri.

Last year, the two countries resumed operations on the Haldibari-Chilahati route that after a gap of over 55 years.

The four other rail links that exist between the two countries are Petrapole-Benapole, Gede-Darshana, Singhabad-Rohanpur and Radhikapur-Birol.

Shahidul Islam, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) in Bangladesh's Paksey, said earlier this month that their government is also planning to start railway services with Nepal and Bhutan in the near future, according to news agency ANI.