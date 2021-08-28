Home / India News / Dhanbad judge death: CBI yet to zero in on reason behind accident
Additional district judge Uttam Anand was brought dead to the hospital, about an hour after he was hit by a vehicle near Randhir Verma Square in Dhanbad. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Dhanbad judge death: CBI yet to zero in on reason behind accident

Both the Supreme Court and the Jharkhand High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident that occurred on July 28, with CCTV camera footage showing a vehicle seemingly swerving deliberately to hit the judge, who was out on his morning walk, and speeding away.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:37 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Jharkhand high court on Friday that the Dhanbad additional judge had died due to an auto accident but they are still probing if it was a routine accident or part of a larger conspiracy.

The central investigating agency on Friday submitted its weekly report before the division bench of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad of the Jharkhand HC.

People aware of the development said the investigating agency informed the court that as per their probe while the accident was behind the judge’s death, they are yet to establish whether it was done as part of some conspiracy..

The CBI also informed the court that they are conducting a Narco test on the two accused---Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma---to get at the truth. The court then directed the probe agency to ensure proper security of the two accused, and if required use air travel for their transport.

The apex court directed the central agency to file a status report every week with the high court.

Additional district judge Uttam Anand was brought dead to the hospital, about an hour after he was hit by a vehicle near Randhir Verma Square in Dhanbad.

The CBI took over the investigation from the SIT headed by an ADG rank officer of Jharkhand Police at the state government’s insistence.

