Education minister steps in to resolve Visva-Bharati row

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday intervened to resolve the ongoing crisis at the Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, and advised the administration to form an internal committee to have a dialogue with the agitating students.

Students have been protesting after against the rustication of three students for three years in connection with an act of vandalism in January.

“The Minister advised the VC to constitute an internal committee comprising faculty members to discuss with the agitating students for resolving the issue,” an official said.