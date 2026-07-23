Dharmendra Pradhan's old post with Sonam Wangchuk, his wife goes viral: 'Appreciate their passion'

As climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike, an old post by union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan praising the activist and his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has gone viral.

In the post, made three years ago, Pradhan praised Wangchuk and Angmo for their passion and work done for education reforms. (Dharmendra Pradhan on X)

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In the post, made three years ago, Pradhan praised Wangchuk and Angmo for their passion and work done for education reforms.

"Wonderful conversations with Shri @Wangchuk66 and his wife Gitanjali J Angmo ji. Appreciate their passion, thoughts and drive for transforming education, encouraging experiential learning, developing culture of innovation and sustainable development," Pradhan wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} This post by the BJP leader has gone viral as Sonam Wangchuk continues his fast calling for Pradhan's resignation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This post by the BJP leader has gone viral as Sonam Wangchuk continues his fast calling for Pradhan's resignation. {{/usCountry}}

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For nearly a month, thousands of protestors have been gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, have called for the resignation of the education minister due to the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities.

Following the violent crackdown on protestors on July 20, Pradhan issued a statement on X where he accused the Congress of exploiting students as political tools. He alleged that the opposition was attempting to politicise students instead of addressing their concerns constructively.

His post was made after Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi was detained for holding a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

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Also Read | Rahul Gandhi sets ‘non-negotiable’ demands for PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET protests

Wangchuk shifted to Medanta

Sonam Wangchuk, who was picked up from Jantar Mantar last week and moved to a government hospital, has been transferred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The activist's transfer came after a Delhi high court allowed the move.

Wangchuk and his family have alleged he was “illegally detained” at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

Also Read | Wangchuk claims govt assured talks on Pradhan's resignation demand would be considered

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The climate activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 as part of the protest against the education minister.