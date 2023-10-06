News / India News / Dhruv Rathee among TIME Magazine’s ‘next generation leaders 2023’; YouTuber reacts

Dhruv Rathee among TIME Magazine’s ‘next generation leaders 2023’; YouTuber reacts

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Oct 06, 2023 02:01 PM IST

Dhruv Rathee began his YouTube channel in 2014. As of now, he has garnered over 13 million subscribers and uploaded over 500 videos on his channel.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been featured on the list of TIME Magazine's ‘next generation leaders 2023’. Rathee was named for his “fact-checking” work and presenting “educational content” on various topics through his channel, which has over 13 million subscribers and features more than 500 videos.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

The 28-year-old content creator also took to social media platform X to celebrate the news on Friday. “TIME Magazine’s Next Generation Leaders 2023. I’m honoured to be included in this prestigious list and proud to represent India internationally. Thank you.”

Rathee stumbled upon YouTube in 2014. He initially started a travel blog, however, later switched to creating fact-checking and related content after realising that Indians weren’t trained on how to “use the internet and blindly trusted whatever they saw” online, TIME quoted him as saying. “My aim is to present things as simply as possible and break down complex issues in simple words,” he said.

Also Read| World's richest billionaires in 2023: Mukesh Ambani at 9th spot. See top 10 list

'Faced backlash, trolling'

With a strong fan base, Rathee's work hasn't gone unnoticed by different sections. The YouTuber made headlines when he addressed the release of the contentious film 'The Kerala Story' in May. Rathee said though he used the government's numbers to counter the claims of the film, he was trolled online and faced backlash including rape threats directed at his wife for the video.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“In another instance, his video was blocked by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting last September, over claims that it included a distorted map of the Indian-administered territory of Kashmir,” the magazine notes.

Rathee was born in Haryana and has studied mechanical engineering in Germany. On the success of his channel, he expressed “I’m surprised doing such a simple thing can bring so much attention…maybe because no one tries to dare to do that.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer at HT Digital. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out