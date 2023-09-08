Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Dhupguri bypoll 2023: Results to be declared today; TMC aims to oust BJP

Dhupguri bypoll 2023: Results to be declared today; TMC aims to oust BJP

ByHT News Desk
Sep 08, 2023 07:20 AM IST

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Bishu Pada Ray earlier this year

Dhupguri in West Bengal is one of such places that saw a widespread violence during the assembly and local body elections. A scheduled cast-reserved seat, Dhupguri has nearly 50% Rajbanshi and 15% minority population.

A total of 76% of 2.6 lakh eligible voters have exercised their franchise in the election.

A total of 76% of 2.6 lakh eligible voters have exercised their franchise in the election. The assembly seat remained vacant after the death of sitting MLA from Bharatiya Janata Party.

As a Congress-Left alliance candidate, CPI(M)'s Ishwar Chandra Roy has been fielded; the ruling Trinamool Congress has placed Nirmal Chandra Roy; BJP has nominated widow of a CRPF jawan Tapasi Roy in this seat.

At present, the seat is held by the BJP, which will attempt to retain it while checking its erosion in its vote share. TMC aims to oust the BJP from the tribal dominated seat, while CPI(M)-Congress alliance hopes to regain its traditional seat.

The counting of votes will begin from 8 am. central armed police forces and state police personnel are guarding the strong room on the second campus of North Bengal University in Jalpaiguri.

Earlier, CPI(M) alleged largescale rigging during voting and announced a boycott of vote counting.

The by-elections were held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
violence west bengal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP