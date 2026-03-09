‘Dialogue and diplomacy’ needed to de-escalate tensions in West Asia: Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha
“We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions,” the external affairs minister said.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday addressed the escalation tensions in the West Asian region in Rajya Sabha, while urging all parties to “exercise restraint.”
“Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions,” the EAM said in the Upper House, amid Opposition sloganeering.
Highlighting that the ongoing conflict is of “particular concern” to India, Jaishankar said that the country has stakes in the stability of the West Asian region. “We are a neighbouring region, and have obvious stakes that West Asia remains stable. There are one crore Indians who live and work in the Gulf nations,” he said.
Jaishankar also said that two Indian mariners had lost their lives in incidents related to the conflict. “We have lost two Indian mariners (merchant shipping), and one remains missing,” the EAM said.
Indian students in Tehran relocated: Jaishankar
Regarding Indian students in Iran's capital Tehran, Jaishankar said the Indian Embassy there had facilitated their relocation to places outside.
He added that the Indian nationals who were in Iran on business were provided facilities to cross over to Armenia and then return to India. “In Iran, too, there are a few thousand Indians for study or employment,” the EAM said.
“Our Embassy in Tehran remains fully operational and on high alert. We are committed to supporting the Indian community at this time...” the external affairs minister added.
Jaishankar said the region is key to India's energy security, given that it has “many important suppliers of oil and gas.” The EAM added that supply chain disruptions and the “climate of instability” were serious issues.
“The conflict has continued to intensify, and the security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly. The conflict has spread to other countries with mounting destruction,” Jaishankar said, referring to the impact on normal life and activities in the region.
