Dictator, corrupt, sin: MP lists words to be avoided in assembly

Bhopal: Traitor, curse, mad thief, sycophant, dictator, sin, pity, black-marketing and corrupt are among the list of words and phrases that have been expunged from the proceedings of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly from 1954 till March 2021, according to a booklet prepared by state assembly officers consisting of 1,161 words and phrases that are deemed unparliamentary.

Now, legislators have been asked to avoid these words and phrases during assembly proceedings, said AP Singh, principal secretary, Madhya Pradesh assembly.

On the eve of the four-day long monsoon session, the state assembly on Sunday released this 38-page booklet, which lists out a number of unparliamentary words, phrases and sentences - mostly in Hindi.

According to the booklet, use of misnomers like Pappu, Mr Bantadhar, Jhoota, Farzi Patrakar, Godi, Feku, Mamu among others will also be out of bounds for legislators. Similarly, they will be asked not take names of wife and other relatives of fellow MLAs and ministers.

The booklet was released at the Vidhan Sabha Bhavan on Sunday by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress chief Kamal Nath, parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra and assembly speaker Girish Gautam.

Legislators will also be asked not to use some of the Hindi proverbs and idioms, such as ‘chullu bhar pani mein doob jana’, ‘gobar ganesh’, ‘Ali Baba chalis chor’ among others.

“During the session, we have to expunge many unparliamentary and indecent words from the proceedings record book. So, we have decided to give them clarity on the use of words in the assembly,” said assembly speaker Girish Gautam.

Parliament of India has already prepared a list of words that are not allowed to be used by members of the Houses under Article 105(2) of the Constitution of India.

“Ban on using unparliamentary words doesn’t mean that session will be so serious. The MLAs should read some literature and can use some decent light words to attack on each other on a lighter note,” the assembly speaker added.

However, several opposition leaders have expresses dissatisfaction over the ban of many words which they claimed are commonly used to attack the state government.

“Corruption, fake, black-marketing and injustice are some of the words which we use commonly to expose irregularity in the system. Now, the assembly speaker wants to keep us mum in the house. We also want ban on misnomer, but it is wrong to ban use of common words,” said Govind Singh, senior Congress leader.

However, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the state have welcomed the decision to ban these words.

Minister of medical education Vishwas Sarang said, “Instead of raising issue related to common man, Congress MLAs do personal attack. By using indecent words, they try to mislead the assembly and avoid fruitful discussion. This book is very necessary to teach them.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was necessary to maintain decency in the House and this book will help MLAs to check their conduct and words in the assembly.

Political analyst Girija Shankar said, “This book has so many words which are very common, and it is impossible for any MLA not to use it while accusing each other. It is basically to stop the personal attacks and using misnomers in the house as it has increased a lot in the House.”

An official from the assembly said the booklet will be given to the members of the House on Monday, before the session begins.