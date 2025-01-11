Did Gurpreet Gogi shoot himself ‘accidentally’? What we know so far about AAP Ludhiana MLA's death

Gurpreet Gogi's death: Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, who was declared dead late on Friday night, accidentally shot himself, resulting in head injuries, a senior Punjab Police officer said, citing the leader's family. Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi.(Gurpreet Gogi/X)

"As per the family members, he (Gurpreet Gogi) shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head. He was declared dead at the hospital. His body has been kept at the mortuary in the DMC hospital," news agency ANI quoted deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja as saying on Saturday morning.

The DCP, however, said the cause of death would be determined once the post-mortem report is received.

The incident took place around midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at DMC hospital.

The DCP said Gogi was in his room when the family members heard a gunshot. They rushed to the room and were shocked to find him lying injured in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the hospital.

