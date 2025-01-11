Did Gurpreet Gogi shoot himself ‘accidentally’? What we know so far about AAP Ludhiana MLA's death
According to family members, Gurpreet Gogi shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head, DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja said.
Gurpreet Gogi's death: Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, who was declared dead late on Friday night, accidentally shot himself, resulting in head injuries, a senior Punjab Police officer said, citing the leader's family.
"As per the family members, he (Gurpreet Gogi) shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head. He was declared dead at the hospital. His body has been kept at the mortuary in the DMC hospital," news agency ANI quoted deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja as saying on Saturday morning.
The DCP, however, said the cause of death would be determined once the post-mortem report is received.
“The cause of the death will be clear once the post-mortem reports come,” Jaskaran Singh Teja told the media.
The incident took place around midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at DMC hospital.
"The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead when he was brought to the DMC hospital," the DCP said.
The DCP said Gogi was in his room when the family members heard a gunshot. They rushed to the room and were shocked to find him lying injured in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the hospital.
Who was Gurpreet Gogi?
- Gurpreet Gogi had joined the AAP in 2022 before the Punjab assembly election.
- Gogi had defeated former cabinet minister and two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu and was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 2022 from Ludhiana (West) assembly Constituency.
- He was elected and served continuously three times as a municipal councillor from ward number 76 of Ludhiana West: 2007- 2012, 2012-2017, and 2017-2022.
- He also served as District Congress Committee (Urban) presidentfrom 2014 to 2019. During the Congress government in Punjab, Gogi had served as chairman of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) from 2019 to 2022.
- Gogi made headlines on August 23, 2024, after ordering the removal of the foundation stone for a ₹650 crore pipeline project under the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation initiative. Interestingly, Gogi originally laid the foundation stone in 2022. He explained that the decision was driven by "frustration over the poor performance" of the departments responsible for the project.