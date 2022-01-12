Gurpreet Gogi joins AAP, blames Bharat Bhushan Ashu for Congress ‘losing ground’ in Ludhiana

Terming cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as “Ravana” and a “corrupt leader”, senior congress leader and chairman of Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC) Gurpreet Gogi joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in presence of AAP state president Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

After his joining, rumours are rife that the former district president of Congress and four-time councillor Gogi will be announced as AAP candidate against Ashu in Ludhiana west constituency. Gogi has been at loggerheads with Ashu since he (Gogi) was allegedly sidelined in the race for mayor in 2018 and Balkar Sandhu was elected the mayor with Ashu’s support.

Councillor (ward number 76) Gogi alleged Ashu has belittled Congress workers and even misbehaved with the voters. “Ashu is the reason the Congress has lost its ground in the city. He is also allegedly involved in multiple scams,” said Gogi.

“I have been associated with Congress since 1996 and been forced to leave the party only due to Ashu’s misconduct. I have joined AAP to bring change and work for the betterment of the people,” said Gogi.

When asked if he will contest against minister Ashu, Gogi stated the decision has to be taken by the party high command.