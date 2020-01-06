Did not see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: S Jaishankar

Jan 06, 2020

“I can certainly tell you that when I studied in JNU, we did not see any ‘tukde tukde’ gang there,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday when asked about the situation in the premier university.

After the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday, Jaishankar, a JNU alumnus, had swiftly condemned the incident, saying it is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.

“Tukde-Tukde” is a term often used by the right-wing parties to attack the opposition, particularly Left and Left-backed outfits as well as those who support them.

At a book release event, Jaishankar also said that unlike China, India allowed issues like Article 370, Ayodhya and GST to fester for a long time.