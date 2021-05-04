Didi to invite Oppn leaders for post-Covid victory rally

Fresh from her definitive win against the Bhatariya Janata Party, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has her eyes set on a larger national role for herself and plans to invite the leaders of several regional parties to a mega rally in Kolkata, but only after the Covid19 pandemic subsides.

Kunal Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha member and a senior spokesperson of TMC said that while “currently Mamata Banerjee’s entire focus is on Covid management,” the party will, once the pandemic ebbs, organise a ”mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground” and invite “all Opposition leaders who have congratulated Didi for her stupendous victory.”

The Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar, Shiv sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu’s incoming chief minister MK Stalin and many regional leaders congratulated Banerjee on Sunday after she swept Bengal in one of the most-intense political battles in recent times. Parties such as Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Shiv Sena had supported TMC in the assembly poll.

Banerjee herself lost her Nandigram seat narrowly , but her party won 213 out of the 292 assembly seats to register a comprehensive victory against the BJP.

TMC strategists are looking at a 1996-like situation for the 2024 election with Banerjee at the centre of the anti-BJP coalition. “This round of elections has again proved that the Congress is not able to contain the BJP whereas the regional parties are playing a key role in fighting against the BJP. Naturally, the regional parties should be at the forefront in the 2024 elections,” added Ghosh.

The fragmented result of the 1996 general election saw the formation of the 13-party United Front, which formed two different governments between 1996 and 1998. Back then the Telugu Desam Party’s N Chandrababu Naidu, then chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh was the convener of the grouping. The Congress fared poorly in Assam and Kerala in the latest round of assembly elections, and was completely wiped out in West Bengal. It fared better in Tamil Nadu but only because it was part of the DMK-led alliance.

But the Congress still thinks it has a role, albeit, much like the one it played in 1996 when it supported the grouping from outside.

Some Congress leaders do not rule out the possibility of negotiating with a stronger force of regional parties in the coming days. A senior strategist who asked not to be named said, “It will not be like the UPA of 2004 but like the United Front of 1996.”

Other TMC leaders said Mamata doesn’t have the “political baggage” of the Congress even as her roots had been in the Congress party. “She has maintained a cordial relationship with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and even with Uddhav Thackarey when he was a BJP ally,” said a second Trinamool leader.

TMC pointed out that way back in 2016, the Shiv Sena, AAP and National Conference joined Mamata Banerjee’s march to Rashtrapati Bhavan against demonetisation even as the Congress stayed away. They also added that while Kejriwal was unsure about attending opposition meetings organized by the Congress, he has an excellent rapport with Banerjee.

Even the Left is showing some recalibration in its political stance after the miserable defeat in Bengal. On Sunday, CPIM chief Sitaram Yechury and Mamata Banerjee were rare co signatories of a letter to the PM demanding uninterrupted oxygen supply and free Covid19 vaccines.

While Yechury doesn’t see Banerjee as a pivotal player in the opposition space, he is no more opposed to sharing the opposition space with her. “There are leaders such as Naveen Patnaik, MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray and the CMs of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The need of the hour is that all anti-BJP forces must come together on the two pressing issues of health and livelihood. And all parties must unite on these two issues,” said Yechury.

