‘Didn’t want to be CM, BJP was behind JD(U) candidates' defeat': Nitish Kumar

At a mega opposition rally in Haryana, Nitish Kumar on Sunday trained guns on the BJP predicting that the party will "lose the next Lok Sabha elections very badly". His comments came just two days after Amit Shah - at his first rally in Bihar after the fallout with the JD(U) - said that Kumar had backstabbed his party.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar also said that he did not want to be the chief minister after the last assembly elections in Bihar. "In the last assembly polls, the BJP ensured defeat of my party's candidates and even though I did not want to become the chief minister after the mandate, they (BJP leaders) asked me to lead the government," he said at the rally where his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, among other opposition leaders - including Sharad Pawar - were in attendance.

Addressing the INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) patriarch OP Chautala, he further said: “I urge OP Chautala ji to meet more leaders from different parties and unite them. The BJP will lose the next parliamentary polls badly. We have asked the Congress also to unite all the parties against the BJP. There is no fight between Hindus and Muslims but some people want to create friction."

After quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Nitish Kumar has been holding a flurry of meetings with opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 national elections amid attempts to put up a united front against the party ruling at the Centre. Despite buzz over his candidacy for the PM's post, he has repeatedly said that he won't be considering running for the prime minister's chair.

His deputy on Sunday thanked him for quitting the alliance with the BJP. “The sons of Haryana and Punjab have taught a lesson to the Sanghis during the farm stir. Lalu Ji never bowed down before these communal strengths and Lalu’s son will also never bow down. Jo Darega wo marega, jo ladega vo bachega- (He who will get scared will die, he who would fight would be saved). I want to thank Nitish Ji for taking a strong decision and now he has decided to uproot the BJP from the centre," he said.

